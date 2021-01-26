$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $430,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.75.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.