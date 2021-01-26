4,421 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000.

MDY traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.61. 36,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.33. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

