44,288 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.00. 67,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

