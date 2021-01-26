$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $6.06 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $30.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.18 billion to $30.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

