52,939 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company has a market cap of $282.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

