$56.29 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post sales of $56.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.95 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $239.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.29 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

