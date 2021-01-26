$6.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $6.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $28.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

