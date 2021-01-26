$642.34 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $642.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $593.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.04 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $833.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $51,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 202,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

