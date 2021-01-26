$729.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report sales of $729.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the lowest is $725.30 million. Gray Television reported sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gray Television by 128.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth $171,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTN opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

