7,306 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 850,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $217.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

