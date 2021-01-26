$860.99 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post sales of $860.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.30 million and the highest is $962.45 million. Five Below posted sales of $687.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

FIVE stock opened at $186.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.00. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

