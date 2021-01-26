$87.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post sales of $87.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $4.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,783.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $432.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,958 shares of company stock worth $25,474,350 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.