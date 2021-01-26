88mph (MPH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $715,173.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for about $132.82 or 0.00412740 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $715,173.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039291 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

