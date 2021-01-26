9,830 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.