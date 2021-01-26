Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) received a €27.50 ($32.35) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.07 ($24.79).

ETR ARL opened at €19.36 ($22.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. Aareal Bank AG has a 1 year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €31.29 ($36.81).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

