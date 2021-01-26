Aave (AAVE) Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $796.01 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012273 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,282,886 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io.

Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

