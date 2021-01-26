AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Stock Price Up 60.8%

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) rose 60.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,657,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 3,949,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ)

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

