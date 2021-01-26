AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of AbbVie worth $95,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $7,655,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

