Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 107,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 53,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 322,595 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 96.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 40.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

