Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Trading Down 0.9%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 1,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45.

About Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

