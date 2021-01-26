Abyss Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $3.69 million and $48,055.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

