Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

