Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target Raised to $15.50

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s current price.

ACEL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $930.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

