Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $12.00. 2,296,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 639,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $684.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

