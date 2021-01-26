Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

