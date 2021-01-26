Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue cut Accor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.