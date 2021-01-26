Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Trading Down 10%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.95. 971,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,491,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACER shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

