Actinium One Day Trading Volume Tops $267,582.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $175,548.07 and approximately $267,582.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,023,250 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

