Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

