Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,882 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 321,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,675. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

