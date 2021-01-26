Acutus Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 2nd (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical’s (NASDAQ:AFIB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 2nd. Acutus Medical had issued 8,823,529 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $158,823,522 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFIB. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $11,030,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates V Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $4,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

