AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

AHCO stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -630.23. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock worth $53,652,501. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

