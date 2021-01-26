adbank Market Capitalization Achieves $559,250.31 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. adbank has a market cap of $559,250.31 and $10,140.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.