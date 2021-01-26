AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

