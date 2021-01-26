Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 4.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Adobe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adobe by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,748 shares of company stock worth $2,200,062 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $473.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

