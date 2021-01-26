ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Price Up 12%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 9,058,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 4,255,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Get ADT alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ADT by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 91,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 241,280 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ADT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.