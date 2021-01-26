Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.85-2.96 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.85-$2.96 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.