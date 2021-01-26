Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $94.71. 48,415,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,213,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

