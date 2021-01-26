AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. AdvanSix reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 712.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASIX. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 9,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

