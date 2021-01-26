Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.54

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 105,122 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,554,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.