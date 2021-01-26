Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1,428.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

LIN traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.39. 39,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,973. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.20. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

