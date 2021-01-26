Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,842 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,386. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30.

