Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.