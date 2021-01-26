Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 519.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.97. The stock had a trading volume of 76,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

