Adviser Investments LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,618,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.42. 2,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,026. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

