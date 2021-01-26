Adviser Investments LLC Has $54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $54,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. 59,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

