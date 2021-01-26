Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 965.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Accenture by 31.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Accenture by 15.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Accenture stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.01. 30,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,906. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

