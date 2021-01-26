Adviser Investments LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 40,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.97. 70,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

