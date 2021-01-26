Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,607,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.72. 45,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

