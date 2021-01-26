Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $7,387,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $366.15. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,600. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $369.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

